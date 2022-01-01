Go
Toast

Cafe Postale

Come in and enjoy!

950 S 10th Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (60 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Veggie Omelette Sandwich$6.95
Drip
Chicken & Waffle$9.50
Omelette Sandwich$7.25
Bumper Stickers$1.85
Keto Casserole$6.95
Kettle Chips$1.50
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$10.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

950 S 10th Street

Omaha NE

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Via Farina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hiro 88

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Upstream Brewing Company

No reviews yet

As Omaha's original brewpub, we've been making visitors feel like locals and locals feel like another round since 1996. We now invite you to spend as little time on this site as possible, and instead join us for a good time made great.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston