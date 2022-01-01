Go
Cafe Press Chicago

Welcome to your local coffehouse and sandwich shop. Breakfast All Day, Sandwiches after 11 AM, Best Coffee... Always.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

800 S. Clark St. • $

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

Local Bagel$2.45
Locally sourced
Custom Breakfast Sandwich$4.25
AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Local Breads, Aged Cheddar, Grade A Large Eggs.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing. Includes housemade potato chips.
Oats & Honey Latte$4.75
Espresso, textured oat milk, orange blossom honey
Latte | Type Setter$3.95
Chai Latte | Script$3.75
Fresh-Baked Muffin$3.75
Baked in house
Wagyu Ribeye Cheesesteak$12.99
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Bulgogi beef, jicama slaw, provolone, pickled fresnos, brioche bun. Includes a side of housemade chips.
Cafe Turkey BLT$9.95
AFTER 11 AM ONLY. Our signature Turkey BLT with swiss & chimi mayo. Includes housemade potato chips. (Shown here Breakfast-style, with egg added.)
Custom Blend Coffee$2.45
Cafe Press Chicago Custom Blends, by Sparrow Coffee Roastery
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

800 S. Clark St.

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
