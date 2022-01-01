Go
Cafe Raymond

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

2009 Penn Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian$10.99
Ham, capicola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers & Italian dressing on house baked ciabatta. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Bacon Egg and Cheddar Croissant$11.99
Two eggs over easy, bacon, and cheddar on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
Guy's Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs your way, roasted potatoes, a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or tomato slices, and one blueberry ricotta pancake topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with a side of local, maple syrup.
Brown Bag Special$14.95
Choice of any sandwich, a side, a cookie, and a beverage!
Two Egg Breakfast$9.99
Two eggs your way, roasted potatoes, a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or tomato slices, and toast.
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$10.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
Nicoise Salad$12.99
Tuna, spring mix, french beans, red onion, roasted tomatoes, hardboiled egg, cucumbers, kalamata olives, capers and lemon vinaigrette.
Club$10.99
Smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, muenster, spring mix, tomato, avocado spread & chipotle aioli on whole wheat. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Sausage Egg and Cheddar Croissant$11.99
Two eggs over easy, locally made sausage, and cheddar, on a house croissant. With oven roasted potatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
2009 Penn Avenue

Pittsburgh PA

