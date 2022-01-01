Go
Cafe Reho

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

511 N Boardwalk Unit C2

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Avocado, Egg & Cheese$13.50
brioche bun, avocado, house shiitake “bacon”, hash brown, egg patty, white American cheese, V, DFO, VGO, GFO
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$11.00
brioche bun, sausage patty, hash brown, egg patty, white American cheese, special sauce, DFO, GFO
Pink Panther Smoothie$10.00
strawberry, banana, orange, red apple, blueberry, date
Cappucino$5.25
espresso, steamed milk & foam
Belgian Liege Waffle$9.00
decadent Belgian liege waffle, caramelized pearl sugar, choose your toppings, V
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$12.00
brioche bun, house maple bacon, hash brown, egg patty, white American cheese, special sauce, DFO, GFO
vita coconut water$4.00
Latte$5.25
espresso & steamed milk
Drip Coffee$3.50
fresh brewed coffee
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

511 N Boardwalk Unit C2, Rehoboth Beach DE 19971

