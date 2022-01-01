Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

Go
SEAFOOD

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190

Popular Items

Spicy Crawfish Mac & Cheese$14.00
Spicy Louisiana crawfish tails tossed into our scratch made creamy mac and cheese.
Big Easy$22.00
Fried fish, smothered with Crawfish Etouffe or Shrimp Etouffe and served on top of rice dressing and corn maq choux.
(rice dressing contains pork)
Gumbo$7.00
Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage and Crabmeat **
(sausage contains pork)
Mardi Gras Potato$21.00
Shrimp, crawfish, spinach, cheese, creole cream sauce
Pasta$16.00
Penne pasta simmered in our Creole cream sauce.
Spicy Boudin Link$5.00
Fish & Shrimp Basket$18.00
Deep Fried Fish w/Gulf Coast Shrimp. Served with Seasoned Fries and a hushpuppy.
Fish Basket$13.00
Served with Seasoned Fries and a hushpuppy.
Boudin Balls (6)$10.00
House made boudin mix, rolled, dusted and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. **
(contains pork)
Rian's Pontchartrain$24.00
Grilled fish or Fried fish on a bed of cheesy grits or dirty rice topped w/crawfish tails and shrimp in our Louisiana Pontchartrain sauce.
(dirty rice contains pork)

Location

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
