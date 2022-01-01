Cafe Rule & Wine Bar
Locally sourced eclectic cuisine & an extensive, global wine list in an upscale-casual setting.
242 11th Avenue Northeast
Popular Items
Location
242 11th Avenue Northeast
Hickory NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Taj Indian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
Come in and enjoy!
WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill
We are a casual Chef Driven restaurant. Featuring Wood Fired Pizzas, Local Beef Burgers, Pasta & Steak, & Gourmet Tacos.
Mas Amor Cantina
Come in and enjoy!