Go
Toast

Cafe Rule & Wine Bar

Locally sourced eclectic cuisine & an extensive, global wine list in an upscale-casual setting.

242 11th Avenue Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Pasta, Blackened$22.00
Cajun Chicken, Fettuccini, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Onions, Peppers, Spinach
Brussel Pizza$16.00
Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese
Calamari$16.00
Fried Calamari and Hot Cherry Peppers, Wasabi Cream, Thai Chili
Chicken & Waffle$19.00
Half Fried Chicken, Sweet Potato Cream, Chipotle Maple Syrup, Watermelon
Nashville pie$14.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Cheddar, Nashville Chicken Cracklings
Spinach & Strawberry Salad$11.00
Spinach, Arugula, Fried Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic Dressing
Greek PIZZA$14.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta, Onions
Four Meats$16.00
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Parma Ham, Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, House Made Tomato Sauce
Pepperoni$14.00
Mozzarella, House Made Tomato Sauce
Salmon$28.00
Mashed Potatoes, 12 Hour Tomatoes, Asparagus, Horseradish Cream
See full menu

Location

242 11th Avenue Northeast

Hickory NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taj Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WOOD Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Whiskey Bar Grill

No reviews yet

We are a casual Chef Driven restaurant. Featuring Wood Fired Pizzas, Local Beef Burgers, Pasta & Steak, & Gourmet Tacos.

Mas Amor Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston