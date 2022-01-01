Café Salmagundi
Named after the satirical periodical created by Washington Irving in the early 1800s, “Salmagundi; or The Whim-whams and Opinions of Launcelot
Langstaff, Esq. & Others,” lampooned
New York City culture and politics.
Our restaurant is inspired by the New York experience, where a plethora of cultures and cuisines come together
like the dish Salmagundi, which comprises of a salad or stew. Our New-American cuisine features seasonal
ingredients from the Union Square Farmers Market and pairs classic & seasonal cocktails to match the robust flavors of our food.
Café Salmagundi is our love letter to the Gramercy Park neighborhood. The restaurant is dedicated to the New
Yorkers who have stayed during times of adversity and continue to find moments of joy and positivity.
Our guests can enjoy our outdoor café seating.
We look forward to expanding our indoor dining once it is safe to gather inside.
51 Irving Place
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
