Named after the satirical periodical created by Washington Irving in the early 1800s, “Salmagundi; or The Whim-whams and Opinions of Launcelot

Langstaff, Esq. & Others,” lampooned

New York City culture and politics.

Our restaurant is inspired by the New York experience, where a plethora of cultures and cuisines come together

like the dish Salmagundi, which comprises of a salad or stew. Our New-American cuisine features seasonal

ingredients from the Union Square Farmers Market and pairs classic & seasonal cocktails to match the robust flavors of our food.

Café Salmagundi is our love letter to the Gramercy Park neighborhood. The restaurant is dedicated to the New

Yorkers who have stayed during times of adversity and continue to find moments of joy and positivity.

Our guests can enjoy our outdoor café seating.

We look forward to expanding our indoor dining once it is safe to gather inside.



51 Irving Place