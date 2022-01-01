Cafe Salsera
Latin American restaurant and bar with coffee shop components and lively night life!
2610 Elm St • $$
Location
2610 Elm St
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
