Go
Toast

Cafe Salsera

Latin American restaurant and bar with coffee shop components and lively night life!

2610 Elm St • $$

Avg 3.8 (809 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2610 Elm St

Dallas TX

Sunday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shoals Sound & Service

No reviews yet

Plant-Based Latin American inspired kitchen and Comfort Cocktails!

La Ventana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RBC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Free Man

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston