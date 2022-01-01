Cafe Santorini
In the heart of Old Town Pasadena, Cafe Santorini is the spot. Featuring fresh Mediterranean cuisine, eclectic wine list and a full bar. All in a quaint upper level dining room and charming patio where Santorini Sky's the Limit. Cafe Santorini is the ideal destination for family as well as business gatherings.
64 W Union Street • $$
Location
64 W Union Street
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
