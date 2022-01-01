Go
Cafe Santorini

In the heart of Old Town Pasadena, Cafe Santorini is the spot. Featuring fresh Mediterranean cuisine, eclectic wine list and a full bar. All in a quaint upper level dining room and charming patio where Santorini Sky's the Limit. Cafe Santorini is the ideal destination for family as well as business gatherings.

64 W Union Street • $$

Avg 4 (6092 reviews)

Popular Items

FETTUCCINE CON GAMBERETTI$29.00
shrimp sauteed in chili oil, with fettuccine pasta, roasted bell peppers, spinach, garlic white wine sauce.
SHRIMP CAPELLINI AL CHECCA$28.00
angel hair pasta with diced tomatoes, garlic, scallions, chili flakes and basil, and sauteed shrimp.
CHICKEN KEBOB$22.00
grilled marinated chicken thigh meat served with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, peal onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.
CIOPPINO w/ LINGUINE$35.00
shrimp, salmon, white fish, calamari, black mussels & clams simmered in our special tomato sauce over linguine.
grilled garlic bread on the side.
KEFTA KEBOB$22.00
grilled strips of seasoned ground beef, with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, pearl onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.
FARFALLE CON PESTO É POLLO$25.00
grilled marinated chicken breast over bowtie pasta, creamy cilantro pesto sauce with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH$22.00
roasted butternut squash hallowed and filled with quinoa, chickpeas, zucchini, cranberries & shallots. (GF, DF, V, VG)
MOUSSAKA$24.00
layers of eggplant, ground beef ragu & potatoes baked and topped with bechamel sauce.
CHICKEN BREAST KEBOB$23.00
grilled marinated chicken breast served with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, and peal onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.
CIOPPINO$32.00
shrimp, salmon, white fish, calamari, black mussels & clams simmered in our special tomato sauce. (GF)
grilled garlic bread on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

64 W Union Street

Pasadena CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
