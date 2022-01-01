Go
Cafe Sarafornia

Welcome to Café Sarafornia The last real diner in Napa County.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1413 Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (1303 reviews)

Popular Items

Create your Omelette or Scrambler$9.00
Bacon, Ham, Pork Sausage, Vegetarian Sausage, Italian Sausage, Chicken Apple Sausage, Chorizo Sausage, Salmon, Add $ 1.50 each item Cheddar, Goat, Feta, Jack, Swiss, or Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Green Chilies, Salsa, Sun-Dried Tomato, Green onion, Broccoli, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, or Sour Cream.
2-2-2 Breakfast$14.00
2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Bacon, and 2 Pancakes or French Toast
Fresh Fruit Cup
Orange Juice, Fresh Hand-Squeezed$3.75
Brannan Benedict$16.25
with house made red eye gravy, bacon, and fresh avocado with poached eggs
Hash Browns$4.50
Luis Burrito$13.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Avocado & Salsa
The Best Huevos Rancheros in Napa Valley$16.50
Flour or Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Black Beans, Salsa, Avocado, Cheese & Sour Cream
Sarafornia Muffin Sandwich$11.00
Scrambled Eggs and Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin
Kids Meal$12.00
1 Pancake, 1 Egg, 1 Bacon & Juice
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1413 Lincoln Ave

Calistoga CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
