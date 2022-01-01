Cafe Sarafornia
Welcome to Café Sarafornia The last real diner in Napa County.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
1413 Lincoln Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1413 Lincoln Ave
Calistoga CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lovina
A local's favorite, fresh regional cuisine paired with local wines
CALISTOGA INN RESTAURANT & BREWERY
We hope to see you again!
Palisades Eatery
Serving Lunch and Dinner - Curbside pick up available - Call 942-9300 when your arrive!
Open 10:30 to 5::00 7 days a week
Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano
Come in and enjoy!