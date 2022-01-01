Go
Cafe Sarina image

Cafe Sarina

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

269 A Central Street

Georgetown, MA 01833

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Breakfast Sides
Avocado BLT$11.00
Toasted sour dough topped with avocado spread, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and our applewood smoked bacon. Served with fries
Breakfast English Muffin Sandy$6.00
Classic Breakfast Sandwich: Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on an English Muffin. Served with homefries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy rubbed Gluten Free Fried Chicken on a bun with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, and a vinegar slaw. Served with Fries
Chicken Salad$11.00
Our chicken salad is made with poached chicken breast, chopped apples, golden raisins, celery, onion and mayo. The salad is served on multigrain bread with lettuce, comes with french fries
Turkey BLT$12.00
Toasted sourdough bread with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, applewood smoked bacon, and oven roasted turkey breast. Served with french fries.
Hearty Acai Bowl$11.00
Just like our acai bowl - the hearty is topped with bananas, blueberries, toasted coconut, and our pecan granola as well, but also contains sliced strawberries, as well as peanut butter, and cocoa nibs.
Caprese Panini$10.00
Fantini ciabatta roll topped with nut free pesto, sliced tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella pressed and grilled.
Chicken Tender Meal$13.00
Our Special Chicken fingers are 100% gluten free! Buttermilk marinated hormone free chicken tenders are breaded and fried till perfectly crisp. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

269 A Central Street, Georgetown MA 01833

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Donut Experiment

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Z-Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rusty Can

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bradford Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Cafe Sarina

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston