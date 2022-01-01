Go
Cafe Services

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

No reviews yet

100 Light St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

House-Made Deli Chips$0.99
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with a blend of Cumin, Garlic, Chili, Onion & Paprika.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.79
House made Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato.
Virtual Salad Bar$4.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Build Your Own Omelet$3.49
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
Signature French Fries$2.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$6.39
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Fresh Carved Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Build Your Perfect Burger!$2.99
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.79
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat. Single orders of Meat are at a discount, Extra Orders of Meats are added on at full price.
Coke Zero 20 oz$1.99
Chicken Tender Basket$7.99
Lightly Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Your Favorite Sauce. Served with French Fries.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

100 Light St, Baltimore MD 21202

Cafe Services

