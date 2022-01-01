Go
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

1 River Place

Wilmington, DE 19801

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$4.99
On a Warm Tortilla, sauté your choice of meat and veggies with Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs all rolled up
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.79
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin. Add Breakfast Meats to Build Your Favorite Sandwich
Premium Roast Beef Sub$8.49
Thinly Sliced London Broil Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a Sub Roll.
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$5.79
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Cream of Crab - Cup (12oz)$2.89
Tater Tots$2.49
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection,
Medium Cup$1.79
B.L.T$5.79
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Bread.
The Grilled Cheeserie$4.29
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with Cheddar Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Crispy chicken, cheddar, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce inside a toasted Tortilla Shell
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1 River Place, Wilmington DE 19801

Directions

