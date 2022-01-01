Go
Toast

Cafe Services

The Main Cafe @ Smith & Wesson.

2100 Roosevelt Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Weekly Signature Special-Chicken Parmesan Garlic Bread Sliders$7.49
Crispy Chicken, Marinara, and Provolone, Stuffed Between 2 Thick Cuts of Garlic Bread. Toasted to Perfection!
Weekly Signature Special- Piled High Pastrami on Rye with Spicy Mustard$7.49
Pastrami, Piled High on Fresh Rye Bread with Swiss Cheese and Spicy Mustard
Weekly Signature Special- Corned Beef Rueben$7.49
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, and Swiss on Rye.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.50
Fresh Tuna Salad Sandwich with Choice of Fresh Bread, Condiments, Sauces and Add-Ons
Weekly Signature Special- The Smoke House Club$7.49
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Honey Mustard on a Croissant
Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich$5.50
Oven Roasted Turkey with your choice of Fresh Bread, Cheese, Condiments and Add-Ons
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.50
Marinated Chicken Breast, Grilled to Perfection
Weekly Signature Special-Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$6.99
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Bacon, Creamy Ranch Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato on a Fresh Tortilla
Fanta Orange$1.85
French Fries$1.95
Our Best French Fries -Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
See full menu

Location

2100 Roosevelt Avenue

Springfield MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El ambiente

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Table

No reviews yet

IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.

Country Trading Post

No reviews yet

Family friendly, home style meals at an affordable price!

Mexirico

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston