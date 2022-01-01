Cafe Services

Go
1900 Crown Colony Drive

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$4.89
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.89
Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise in a Flour Tortilla.
Chicken Tender Basket$7.89
Lightly fried chicken tenders with a side of your favorite sauce and French fries.
House Made Chips$2.09
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chips. Salt and Pepper Seasoning.
Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
Lg Coffee$1.00
Please have your Arbella ID visible when you picking up your beverages
Diet Coke$2.69
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$6.99
Build your own Deli sandwich featuring Boar's Head Deli Meats a selection of cheese and toppings.
Iced Coffee$1.00
Please have your Arbella ID visible when you picking up your beverages
French Fries$3.69
Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
Location

1900 Crown Colony Drive

Quincy MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
