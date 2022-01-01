Go
Toast

Cafe Services

This Cafe Is For Axcelis Employees Only.

108 Cherry Hill Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Refillable Coffee
Choose your blend of Hot Coffee with the right Cream and Sugars
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar Salad with Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Fresh Grilled Chicken and Caesar Dressing
Bottled Water
Poland Springs Bottled Water
Can of Soda
Choose your Bubbly Beverage!
Half Turkey & Cheese w/Soup of the Day
A Small Soup and Half of a Turkey and American Cheese Sandwich
Beef Shepherd's Pie
Tasty Beef Shepherd's Pie with Side Salad and Dinner Roll! Don't forget your beverage!
Half Ham & Cheese w/Soup of the Day
A Small Soup and Half of a Ham & American Cheese Sandwich
Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo Deal
Harvest Chicken Salad Sandwich with Chips and a Cookie. Don't forget your beverage!
Thinly Sliced Pastrami Sandwich Combo Deal
Thinly Sliced Pastrami Sandwich with Chips and Cookie. Don't forget your beverage!
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
Lemony Chicken Soup with Vegetables and Orzo
See full menu

Location

108 Cherry Hill Drive

Beverly MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Z-Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Founded with a passion for delicious, fresh food, our experience, core values, and commitment to great customer service has made us the number one corporate foodservice provider in New England.

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit282abiomed@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

This is for Cell Signaling employees.

Flip The Bird - CAFE

No reviews yet

A Fried Chicken Joint!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston