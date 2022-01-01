Go
Toast

Cafe Services

Private Corporate Dinning.
Not open to the public.

One Bic Way

Popular Items

Chicken Breast Sandwich$4.85
Sliced to order grilled chicken breast on your choice of bread and fixings
Kind Bar Cranberry Almond$2.25
Gluten Free Kind Bars
Kind Bar Almond & Coconut$2.25
Gluten Free Kind Bars
Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip$1.75
Gluten Free
Lays Big Grab 1.5 oz.$1.30
A Classic for Years.
Peanut M & M's$1.35
Deep River Chip BBQ$1.75
Gluten Free
Kit Kat Bar King Size$2.50
Pirate's Booty White Cheddar$1.99
Deep River Chip Sour Cream & Onion$1.75
Gluten Free
Location

One Bic Way

Shelton CT

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
