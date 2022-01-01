Cafe Services
Private Corporate Dinning.
Not open to the public.
One Bic Way
Popular Items
Location
One Bic Way
Shelton CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Little Barn Shelton
Come in and enjoy!
DJ's Pizza
Here at DJ's Pizza we offer a Full Menu ranging from Pizza and Salads to Appetizers and Desserts. We are open daily from 11a.m. and offer take out as well as delivery.
Epicurean Feast
Come in and enjoy.
Cafe 4
Come in and enjoy!