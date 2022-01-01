Go
Toast

Cafe Services

Your Plate Is Our Passion!

77 Warren Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

New England Hot Coffee$1.50
A Traditional Blend from a Local Company.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.79
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Ranch.
Signature French Fries$1.79
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
House-Made Deli Chips$1.49
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with a blend of Cumin, Garlic, Chili, Onion & Paprika.
B.L.T$5.59
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted White Bread.
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat$3.59
Cage Free Egg and Cheese with Meat on Choice of Bread.
Western Omelette$5.99
3 Egg Omelet with Ham, peppers, onions, and cheddar Cheese
Diet Coke 20 oz$1.79
Iced Coffee$1.75
Chilled New England Coffee.
Breakfast Burrito$4.89
Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese and Your Choice of Meat & Veggies in a Flour Tortilla with Salsa on the Side.
Location

77 Warren Street

Brighton MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
