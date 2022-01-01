Go
Cafe Services

32 Tozer Road

Popular Items

Power Bowl Salad (VEG)$4.00
Asst. Greens, Quinoa, Black Beans, Roasted Sweet Potato, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds and Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
Coke 20oz Bottle$1.50
Hot Panini Special$5.00
Black Pastrami On Rye w/Swiss, Sweet Pickles, Dijon Mustard & Red Onions
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.00
V 8 5 Ounce$1.00
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle$1.50
Tasty Fudge Brownie$2.00
Hot Soup Choices$2.00
Hot Soup Choice in 12oz Cup
Virtual Salad Bar
Make the Best Salad you can with all of these options!
Oven Fried Haddock Sandwich w/Sweet Potato Fries$6.75
Oven-Fried Haddock Sandwich w/Lemon-Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Sweet Potato Fries
Location

32 Tozer Road

Beverly MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
