Cafe Services

1002 Cornerstone Blvd

Popular Items

Side Caesar Salad$2.99
Shaved Parmigiana Cheese Tossed with Crisp Romaine Lettuce & Herb Croutons.
Peanut Butter Cookies$1.39
B.L.T$6.99
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Bread.
Virtual Salad Bar$5.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Parfait$2.99
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$6.99
Create Your Own Sandwich! Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.39
Hard Boiled Eggs$1.99
House Made Chips$1.29
Fruit Cup$2.49
Location

Downington PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
