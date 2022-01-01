Go
Cafe Services

Cafe Services

1306 Goshen Parkway

Popular Items

Build Your Perfect Sandwich$6.99
Create Your Own Sandwich! Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Side Garden Salad$2.99
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
Fresh Fruit Cup$2.49
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.39
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.39
Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Parfait$2.99
House Made Chips$1.29
Virtual Salad Bar$5.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
Shredded Mexican Chicken, Sauteed Onions and Peppers with Monterey Jack Cheese
12oz. Chicken Tortilla$3.49
Location

1306 Goshen Parkway

West Chester PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

