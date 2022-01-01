Go
Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

100 Campus Drive



Popular Items

Dressing$0.75
Thin and Trim Turkey Deli Sandwich$6.50
Lean fresh sliced Thin and Trim Turkey Breast
Garden Salad$3.99
Crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, shredded carrots. Your server will supply you with a choice of dressing upon pick up.
Poland Spring Water$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Grilled Chicken Deli Sandwich$6.50
Fresh Grilled chicken breast sandwich made to order with your choice of toppings
Lay's Chips$1.25
Caesar Salad$2.50
Crisp romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, shredded carrots and croutons. Your server will supply you with a choice of dressing upon pick up.
Thin and Trim Ham Sandwich$6.50
Location

100 Campus Drive

Portsmouth NH

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

