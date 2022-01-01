Go
Cafe Services

Visit Chef Rich and Jose in the Atlantic View Café for Breakfast and Lunch!

195 Market Street

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.49
The Old Style David's Chocolate Chip Cookie
Breakfast Meats
Choice of Breakfast Meats
Hot Grilled or Crispy Chicken$4.89
Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce and Tomato.
Tater Tots$1.60
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap w/Fripps$5.95
Get your choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing and some Croutons in a Wrap w/Fripp Chips
French Fries$2.50
Our Best French Fries -Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
House Made Chips$1.35
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chips. Salt, Pepper & Garlic Seasoning.
Thinly Sliced Roast Turkey$4.89
Local Thinly Sliced Roasted Turkey with your choice of Bread, Cheese, Condiments and Add-Ons with Lettuce and Tomato
Classic Quarter Pound Burger$4.89
Classic 4 oz Char-Grilled all Beef Patty Griddled to Perfection. Topped with Lettuce and Tomato on a Bulky Roll
Diet Coke$1.50
Location

Lynn MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
