Go
Toast

Glendale Dining Services

Come in and enjoy!

50 West Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The 26.2 Salad$4.75
Baby Green & Red Leaf Lettuce from Little Leaf Farms with Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onions, English Cucumbers and Matchstick Carrots
Tuna Salad Sandwich$4.25
Seasoned Albacore Tuna Tossed with Celery & Mayo. Served with Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Maine Tomatoes, Cheese and a side of Kosher Pickles.
The Bobbi Gibb$4.25
Seasoned Grilled Vegetables, Hummus, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Maine Tomatoes, Tabbouleh in a Whole Wheat Wrap. Served with a Bag of Chips & Pickle
The Finish Line Salad$5.75
Mixed Greens, Backyard Farms Tomatoes, Diced Avocado, English Cucumbers and Greek Feta Vinaigrette
Sugar Free Hot Chocolate 12 ounce$1.00
Heartbreak Hill Caesar Salad$4.75
Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Housemade Croutons and Ken's Caesar Dressing
The Bill Rodgers$5.95
Shaved Virginia Ham, Genoa, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Maine Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Olive Oil and Red Wine Vinegar. Served with a Bag of Chips & Pickle
See full menu

Location

50 West Main Street

Hopkinton MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ko Sushi

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Start Line Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

FRESH CITY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doragon Ramen

No reviews yet

Welcome to Doragon. Ramen & Tea Cafe. Now open for lunch serving authentic Thai dishes, and Authentic Japanese dishes for dinner.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston