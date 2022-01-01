Glendale Dining Services

Go
117 North Road

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$4.25
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Mashed Avocado on a Bed of Spring Mix
Mt Dew$1.30
Tea Raspberry$1.50
Smoked Ham & Cheese$3.75
Sliced Smoked Millenium Ham & American Cheese with Green Leaf Lettuce and Tomato on Country Sourdough.
B.L.T$3.75
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted White Bread.
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat$2.25
Cage Free Egg and Cheese with Meat on Choice of Bread.
Red Bull$4.00
Crush$1.30
Commissioners Club$4.95
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Local Tomatoes, Fresh Green Lettuce, Applewood smoked Bacon and mayo on a White Wrap
Oven Roasted Turkey & Cheddar$3.75
Oven Roasted Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Green Leaf Lettuce and Tomato on Country Wheat.
Location

Brentwood NH

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Wrap City

The Wrap City team is committed to making fresh, consistent, great tasting food from our homemade potato chips to our endless selection of unique wraps and sandwiches.

The Smoothie Shop

Organic smoothies & fair trade coffee.

The Railpenny Tavern

The Railpenny Tavern is the perfect spot for locals and travelers alike. The food is always scratch made and the taps are local + craft beer! Come join our community today!

American Legion Post 51

