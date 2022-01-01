Go
Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive

Popular Items

Bagel$1.05
Toasted to Order
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$1.75
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat$3.25
Cage Free Egg and Cheese with Meat on Choice of Bread.
Shaved Steak Philly$5.75
Grilled Shaved Beef Steak with your choice of cheese and condiments on a sub roll
Buttery Grilled Cheese$2.30
Classic Grilled Cheese Made the Way You Want It !!
Fruit Cup - A nutritious fruit mix.$2.50
Assorted Diced Melon and Other Seasonal Fruits.
Large Salad with Protein$8.99
Tater Tots$2.50
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection.
Tuna Melt$5.75
Freshly Made Tuna Salad, American, Cheese and Tomato on Griddled Rye Bread.
House-Made Deli Chips$1.00
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with special seasoning.
Location

7500 Grace Drive

Columbia MD

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
