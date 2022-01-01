Go
Toast

Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

808 N. Highlander Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$4.87
Lightly Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Your Favorite Sauce. Served with French Fries.
Build Your Own Omelet$2.83
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
Virtual Salad Bar$3.37
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
The Grilled Cheeserie$2.92
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with Cheddar Cheese.
Tater Tots$1.04
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection,
Signature French Fries$1.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$4.72
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Build Your Perfect Burger!$3.59
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
The Chicken Sandwich$4.72
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
Onion Rings$1.49
Sweet onion flavor in every light and crispy bite
See full menu

Location

808 N. Highlander Way

Howell MI

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tomato Brothers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Diamond's Steak and Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coratti's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

We aim to create a vibrant environment for friends and families alike to enjoy great food, drinks, and bocce.

Gus's Carryout

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston