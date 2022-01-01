Go
Toast

Cafe Services

Online ordering for Hanover

440 Lincoln St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Water Poland 16.9 Plain$0.89
Steak Bomb$5.24
Shaved Beef Sirloin, Griddled with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and American Cheese. Served in a Fresh Sub Roll.
Signature French Fries$1.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
House-Made Deli Chips$0.82
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with a blend of Cumin, Garlic, Chili, Onion & Paprika.
Build Your Own Omelet$2.83
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
The Chicken Sandwich$4.72
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Bulkie Roll.
Virtual Salad Bar$3.37
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Diet Coke 20 oz$1.27
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$4.72
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Build Your Perfect Burger!$3.59
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
See full menu

Location

440 Lincoln St

Worcester MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:15 am, 11:30 am - 1:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skyline Bistro

No reviews yet

.Skyline Bistro

Olo Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit303ummssherman@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston