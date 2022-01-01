Cafe Services

Go
Popular Items

English Muffin$0.55
Toasted to Order.
Dole Juice$1.85
2 Eggs Any Style$1.10
Toast - 2 Slices$0.80
Lipton Pure Leaf Tea$1.80
Poland Spring Flavored Seltzer$1.40
Fruit Cup$1.40
Fresh Vegetarian Omelette - Cage Free Eggs with sauteed vegetables and cheese$2.65
Poland Spring Water sport cap$1.30
Bacon - Crafted with top-quality pork is smoked with hardwood chips and cooked to perfection$1.10
Serving Size is 3 Slices.
Location

55 West Street

Keene NH

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
