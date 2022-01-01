Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Services

Open today 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

No reviews yet

175 Jaffrey Road

Peterborough, NH 03458

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelet$3.89
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
Fruit Cup$3.39
Assorted Diced Melon and Other Seasonal Fruits.
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$1.89
Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat.
Coke 20 oz. Bottle$1.99
Build Your Perfect Burger!$2.69
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
Breakfast Combo Meal$4.49
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat, Veggies, Cheese and Toast with Tater Tots
Bagel & Cream Cheese$1.89
Grilled to Order
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$4.59
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring premium Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Steak Bomb$6.59
Shaved Beef Sirloin, Griddled with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and American Cheese. Served in a Fresh Sub Roll.
Signature French Fries$1.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

175 Jaffrey Road, Peterborough NH 03458

Directions

