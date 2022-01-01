Go
Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

800 Federal Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Catering Deli Express Package Per Person$13.29
Asst. Deli Sandwiches served with Lays Chips, Assorted Beverages
Catering Coffee & Tea Setup Per Person$3.99
Fresh Hot Coffee and Tea served with Asst. Sugars and Cream/Milks
Catering Grillin' Greens Package Per Person$21.29
Fresh Salad Greens with Fresh Garden Vegetables served with choice of Dressing, Choice of Proteins, Bread Rolls and Beverages
Catering Kickstart Breakfast Package Per Person$12.29
Start your Day with a Fresh Fruit Cup, Asst. Hot Breakfast Handheld Sandwiches and Assorted AHA Waters and Fresh Juices
Classic Burger$4.50
Classic 5 oz Char-Grilled all Beef Hand-Formed Patty Griddled to Perfection. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Bulky Roll.
CATERING ASST. BEVERAGES Per Person$1.99
Asst. Waters and Sodas
CATERING FRESH BAKED COOKIES Per Person$1.99
David's Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
French Fries$1.25
Our Best French Fries -Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
CATERING FRESH FRUIT CUP Per Person$2.99
Fresh Cut Fruit in a Cup
Catering Pizza Party Per Person$10.95
Assorted Pizza Choices with Side Salad and Assorted Beverages
Location

800 Federal Street

Andover MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
