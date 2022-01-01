Go
Toast

Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

200 Domain Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Perfect Sandwich$6.29
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Virtual Salad Bar$4.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
House-Made Potato Chips$1.59
Our Own Deep Fried Potato Chips with a Light Seasoning
Greek Salad$6.49
Fresh Greens, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta and Kalamata Olives
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble$4.79
Build Your Own 3-Egg Omelet or Scramble with your choice of Meat, Cheese and Fresh Vegetables
French Fries$2.19
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Lightly Seasoned
Build Your Perfect Burger!$6.29
Choose from Beef, Turkey or Vegetable Burgers and more to customize your Perfect Burger!
Sweet Potato Fries$2.49
Tasty Sweet Potatoes Deep Fried and Lightly Salted.
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.99
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat.
Fried Chicken Sandwich Your Way$6.99
It Starts with a Breaded, Fried White Meat Chicken Breast on a Bulkie Roll, and then you customize it from there.
Location

200 Domain Drive

Stratham NH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
