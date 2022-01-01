Cafe Services

Go
68 Jonspin Road

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$4.95
Lightly Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Your Favorite Sauce. Served with French Fries.
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$1.75
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin with Your Choice of Meat.
Build Your Perfect Burger!$3.59
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
Steak Bomb$5.95
Shaved Beef Sirloin, Griddled with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and American Cheese. Served in a Fresh Sub Roll.
Coke Products
Choose your Favorite Coke Product
Chicken Quesadilla$5.50
Spicy Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Peppers, Onions, & Cheddar Cheese Grilled on a White Tortilla. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Tuna Melt$4.75
Freshly Made Tuna Salad, American Cheese on Choice Of White Or Wheat Bread.
The Grilled Cheeserie$2.92
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with Cheddar Cheese.
Signature French Fries$1.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
Polar Seltzer Waters$1.25
Location

68 Jonspin Road

Wilmington MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
