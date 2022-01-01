Go
Toast

Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

55 William Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$4.09
Proteins On The Go
Choice of Hard Boiled Eggs, Grilled Marinated Chicken Breasts, Traditional Tuna Salad, Classic Chicken Salad.
Southeast Asian Crunch Salad$8.99
Crisp Vegetables, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Green Onion, Shredded Carrot, Edamame and Fresh Greens Topped with Mandarin Orange and Chow Mein Noodles.
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Served on a Warm Griddled Bun with Lettuce and Tomato.
House-Made Deli Chips$1.79
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with a blend of Cumin, Garlic, Chili, Onion & Paprika.
The Grilled Cheeserie$4.99
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with American and Cheddar Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar & Mayo.
Turkey Sandwich$7.79
Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Made Your Way !
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.79
Premium Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on Multi Grain Bread.
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat$4.09
Cage Free Egg and Cheese with Meat on Choice of Bread.
See full menu

Location

55 William Street

Wellesley MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit318slcb@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit298gm@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit312gateway@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Forklift Provisions

No reviews yet

OPEN for online ordering. Fresh, easy meal service presented family style with reheating instructions (where applicable). Simple assembly suggestions help you serve a beautiful meal as if it were prepared by our talented chefs right in your own kitchen!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston