Cafe Sevilla
Come in and enjoy!
140 Pine Ave
Location
140 Pine Ave
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pop's Java
Family owned in memory of commercial fishing Father
Big Catch Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
RISÜ
RISÜ has a full bar and small plates for all tastes. Order Delivery if you live in the Crest building or Curbside for 207 E. Seaside Way.
Foundation Sandwich Shop
We serve Sandwiches, Salads, Soup, Boba, Beer and Wine and offer Catering and delivery services.