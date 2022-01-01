Go
Toast

Cafe Sports

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

710 N Main • $$

Avg 4.4 (509 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Takeout

Location

710 N Main

Perry MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woody's Bancroft Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mayfair Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saddleback Barbecue

No reviews yet

OKEMOS ONLINE ORDERING. You are ordering from Saddleback BBQ OKEMOS at 1754 Central Park Drive (Suite G2) Okemos, MI 48864. ---NO REFUNDS FOR ORDERING AT THE WRONG LOCATION. --- For Curbside Pickup you MUST order Pork & Go!

Saddleback BBQ Retail

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston