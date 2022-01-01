Go
Toast

Sprout Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

168 University Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

168 University Avenue

Palo Alto CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Onigilly

No reviews yet

Located in the center of Palo Alto downtown on University Ave, with plenty of public and street parking, as well as walking distance from CalTrain Station.

Tacolicious

No reviews yet

TACOS AND MORE TO GO!

Bare Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Manresa Bread - Palo Alto

No reviews yet

Quality of Ingredients, Quality of Technique, and Quality of Learning.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston