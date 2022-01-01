Cafe Square One
Great food, great people.
50 S 3rd St
Popular Items
Location
50 S 3rd St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CookNSolo
Come in and enjoy!
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
All-American Beer Garden and Full Service Restaurant
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Bricco Pizza a taglio romana
Come on in and enjoy!