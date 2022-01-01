Go
Cafe Square One

Great food, great people.

50 S 3rd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$3.75
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.00
All Natural Grilled Chicken, With Romaine, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Aioli On Plain Tortilla
Pear Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Bosc Pear, Feta Cheese, Craisins, Glazed Pecan, All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast With Homemade Golden Honey Dressing
Protein Bowl$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Green, Boiled Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Almond, Glazed Pecan, Craisins With Homemade Golden Honey Dressing
Cobb Salad$13.00
Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese With Your Choice Favorite Dressing
Chicken Pesto Panini$10.00
Pressed Sandwich On Ciabatta, All Natural Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Mozzarella, Greens & Housemade Basil Pesto (Nut Free ) !!!!
Apple Salad$12.00
Fuji Apple, Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Craisins, Glazed Pecan, Feta Cheese, Raspberry Sesame
Southwest Salad$12.00
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Corn, Black Bean, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Southwest Ranch Dressing
Red Eye
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
Two Fram Fresh Eggs Scrambled With American Cheese on Brioche Bun
Location

50 S 3rd St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
