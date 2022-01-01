Go
Cafe Stella

Our goal is to offer the Café Stella dining experience while adhering to new guidelines that will offer an environment our customers feel safe in and are excited to return to.

3302 Mccaw Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BEET SALAD$14.95
roasted red beets, toasted pistachios, goat cheese, shaved radish, arugula, orange zest, balsamic réduction, honey vinaigrette
Carrot Cake$7.95
a moist mingling of carrots, pineapple, walnuts & pecan topped with a layer of nutty cream cheese frosting
CHICKEN BRIE SANDWICH$15.95
ciabatta, roasted chicken, brie, arugula, garlic aioli, tomato & cornichon relish
BEEF SLIDERS$10.25
garlic aioli, caramelized onions, bacon, blue cheese on mini brioche bun
CHICKEN CAESAR$18.95
KIDS MEAT LOAF$9.75
mashed potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower
GRILLED SALMON$29.75
HERB FRIES$5.45
garlic herbs sea salt
KIDS VANILLA ICE CREAM CUP
SALMON CLUB SANDWICH$19.95
on rustic sourdough, salmon filet, bacon, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, lemon horseradish aioli
Location

3302 Mccaw Ave

Santa Barbara CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
