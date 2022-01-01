Go
CafeStrudel Food Truck

309 South Lake Drive

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco$4.50
3 Fried Shrimp
Shredded Cabbage Blend
Thai Chili
Fry Basket$7.00
Duck Fat Fries served with our amazing Green Onion Aioli (GOA)
Chicken Philly$14.00
Half Pound of Chicken Philly Meat
Provolone Cheese
Red and Green Peppers
Onions
Garlic Herb Cream Cheese spread on a toasted Hoagie Roll
Classic Load$11.00
Duck Fat Fries Covered in Melted Cheddar, Jalapeno, & Chopped Bacon
Chicken Spinach Wrap$13.50
Grilled Chicken Breast
Spinach
Strawberries
Red Onion
Feta
Greek Dressing
cheddar Jalapeno Wrap
Classic BLT$11.00
4 Slices of Bacon
Lettuce
Tomato
Mayo
Toasted Sourdough
Beef Philly$15.00
Half Pound Of Beef Philly Steak
Provolone Cheese
Banana Peppers
Mushrooms
Onions
Garlic Herb Cream Cheese Spread
Toasted Hoagie Roll
Shrimp Po Boy$13.50
8 Fried Shrimp
Lettuce
Tomato
Cajun Remoulade
Hoagie Roll
Big Brisket$14.00
Slow Smoked Brisket
Grilled Red Onions
Smoked Gouda Cheese
Chef Jed's Home made BBQ
on a Toasted Hoagie Roll
Strudel Burger$14.00
CAB Hand Pattied Burger
Cheddar Cheese
Lettuce
Tomato
Red Onion
Mustard & Mayo
On a Brioche Bun
Location

Lexington SC

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
