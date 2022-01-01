Cafe Strudel LX
Come in and enjoy!
309 South Lake Drive
Popular Items
Location
309 South Lake Drive
Lexington SC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
O'Hara's Public House
Warm and welcoming celebration of community, food, music and fun!
CafeStrudel Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Comfort Scratch Kitchen
Cooking from scratch in a comfortable setting.
Eggs Up Grill
Come on in and enjoy!