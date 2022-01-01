Go
Cafe Strudel LX

Come in and enjoy!

309 South Lake Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Pancakes - Full Stack$9.50
Biscuit & Gravy$4.50
Pepper Gravy and Chopped Turkey Sausage Over a Biscuit
Breakfast Meats
Breakfast Sandwhich$7.00
Choice of Egg Preparation
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
Choice Of Bread
Cheddar Cheese
Full Hangover Hash$9.00
Choice of Egg Preparation - 2 Eggs
Crispy Hash
Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Sautéed Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato
*Award Winning*
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.50
Scrambled Eggs
Banana Peppers
Onion
Black Beans
Cheddar Cheese
Side of Sour Cream & Salsa
The Pre-Game$13.50
Hash Browns
Grilled Local Cage Free Chicken From Coleman Farm's
Grilled Jalapenos
Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Topped with House Made Salsa & Sour Cream
Breakfast Bowl$9.00
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
Choice of Egg Preparation
Choice of Toast or Biscuit
Sharp Cheddar
Adluh Grits
Pepper Gravy
Hash Browns$3.00
Golden Hash Browns
Add Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream - $1
French Toast$10.00
Hawaiian Pineapple Bread
Choice of Eggs - 2
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
Location

309 South Lake Drive

Lexington SC

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
