Cafe Strudel West Columbia

We strive to make your dining experience the best that we can…. If we fall short, please give us a chance to correct what we can!!

300 State Street

Popular Items

French Toast$10.00
Hawaiian Pineapple Bread
Choice of Eggs - 2
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
Full Hangover Hash$9.00
Choice of Egg Preparation - 2 Eggs
Crispy Hash
Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Sautéed Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato
*Award Winning*
Cinnamon Pancakes - Short Stack$8.00
Breakfast Bowl$9.00
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
Choice of Egg Preparation
Choice of Toast or Biscuit
Sharp Cheddar
Adluh Grits
Pepper Gravy
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.50
Scrambled Eggs
Banana Peppers
Onion
Black Beans
Cheddar Cheese
Side of Sour Cream & Salsa
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Choice of Egg Preparation
Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage
Choice Of Bread
Cheddar Cheese
Sunrise Burrito$6.00
Scrambled Egg
Cheddar Cheese
Fresh Made Salsa
Black Beans
Sour Cream
Cheddar Cheese Wrap
Hash Browns$3.00
Golden Hash Browns
Add Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream - $1
Salmon & Goat Cheese Salad*$17.00
BYO Omlette$11.50
Choose up to three Ingredients
1 Meat and any 2 additional Veggies or Cheeses
Location

300 State Street

West Columbia SC

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
