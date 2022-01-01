Cafe Sushi
Fresh, seasonal fish. Since 1984.
SUSHI
1105 Mass Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1105 Mass Ave
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Village Kitchen
The Village Kitchen, located in the heart of Huron Village, Cambridge. Bringing the best of home cooked foods from around the Mediterranean to you. Welcome to our kitchen.
Hi Rise Bread Company
Hi-Rise is a family-owned bakery determined to consistently provide our devoted customers with the highest quality product made from fresh hand-selected ingredients.
Talulla- Cambridge
Small business, 100% Mom & Pop. Ever changing menus that promote local New England farms and sustainable agriculture.
la royal
peruvian food made with love