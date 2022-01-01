Cafe Sushi

Go
Fresh, seasonal fish. Since 1984.

SUSHI

1105 Mass Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)

Popular Items

Chirashi$38.00
10pc chef’s choice sashimi with house-made tamago, shiso & pickles over mixed sushi rice with ao-nori, sesame, oshinko & pickled ginger
*GLUTEN FREE
Sushi Dinner$38.00
7 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri with signature toppings + 6pc Spicy Tuna Roll
Vegetarian Sushi Bento$22.00
8pc Summer Vegetable Roll, 6pc Umeshiso Roll, 1pc Inari, Seaweed Salad & Pickled Vegetables.
Cold Genmaicha$2.50
ito en unsweetened green tea flavored with toasted rice / 500ml bottle
Choya Ume Soda$2.75
choya umeshu-flavored soda / 350ml can
Chef's Sampler$27.00
5 pieces of "In Season" nigiri with toppings and house-aged soy
Signature Sampler$22.00
5 pieces of our Signature Creations Nigiri
OPEN SUSHI
Cold Green Tea$2.50
ito en unsweetened green tea / 340ml can
Kimino Sparkling Yuzu Juice$4.50
kimino sparkling japanese yuzu juice / 8.45oz bottle
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

1105 Mass Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
