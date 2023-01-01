Café Terracotta - 5649 South Curtice Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
5649 South Curtice Street, Littleton CO 80120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pho Real Littleton - 2399 W Main Street
No Reviews
2399 Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Littleton
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurant
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurant