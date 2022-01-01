Go
Topanga Living Cafe - TLC

1704 N Topanga Canyon Blvd

Topanga, CA 90290

Menu

Most Popular

Latte
$5.00
Cold Brew
$5.50
Matcha Latte
$5.50
Smashed Avo
$17.00

Chunky avo, radish, marinated Persian cucumbers, and herbs.

Choice of 2 tacos
$16.50
Brekky Burrito
$18.00

Housemade turkey breakfast sausage or bacon (can sub avo), hash, creama, egg and cheddar

TLC Brekky Plate
$18.00

Two eggs any style, Side of Protein (turkey sausage or bacon), avo chimichurri hash, side toast.

Rise and Shine
$17.00

Brioche, Fried Egg, bacon, cheddar, avocado, chipotle aioli.

Chai Lattes

Chai Latte
$5.00

Cappuccino

Cappuccino
$4.75

Steak Salad

Steak Salad
$20.00

Skirt steak, avocado, Meredith sheeps feta, help seeds, radish, sprouts, cucumbers w/ mustard vinaigrette

Fritters

3 Pcs Corn Fritter
$6.00

Cookies

GF Choc Chip Cookie
$4.50

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin
$4.50

Tacos

Choice of 2 tacos
$16.50
Burritos

Brekky Burrito
$18.00

Housemade turkey breakfast sausage or bacon (can sub avo), hash, creama, egg and cheddar

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros
$19.00

Handmade tostada, sunny side up eggs, beans, cotija cheese, avocado, cilantro, purple/green onions, with a choice of red or green salsa. (gf)

Salmon

Smoked Salmon Plate
$21.00

Smoked salmon, heirloom tomatoes, shaved radish, onions, cucumber salad, dill, capers, sprouts, toast, and whipped goat cheese.

Side: 2 pcs Salmon
$7.00

Waffles

TLC Waffles (gf)
$16.00

Blueberry, oats, berry compote, whipped vanilla bean creme fraiche, mint, lime zest. (gf) (vegan option with no creme fraiche)

Croissants

Butter Croissant
$4.50
Almond Croissant
$6.00

Steak Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich
$22.00

Smoked sheep cheddar, grilled rye, pickled onion, arugula, horseradish aoili

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Side Salad
$4.00

More

Mountain Valley Water
$2.75
Vybes
$8.75
Castle Rock Water
$4.75
RAW Juice Probiotic
$9.50
Spinach Crossiant
$6.00
Ham Crossiant
$6.00
Salad SM
$9.00
House Guac (gf/v)
$15.00

Red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, chili oil, roasted pepitas, side of tostada, micro cilantro.

Farmers Market Crudite (gf/v)
$19.00

Tri-color cauliflower, endive, baby carrots, Persian cucumber, radish, celery, flowers, za'atar, side of hummus

Cassava Fries (gf/v)
$9.00

Yucca root, cilantro lime aioli, paprika dust, fresh herbs.

Mocha
$5.25
Flat White
$5.50
Loose Leaf Teas
$5.00
Macchiato
$4.50
Iced Tea
$4.25
Hot Coco
$4.50
Daily Brew
$3.00
Americano
$3.00
BLAT
$16.00

Seeded rye, Beeler's bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, baby romaine and aioli

The Falafel
$16.00

Beet hummus, housemade falafels, fresh parsley, radish, onion salad, tahini. (or in a GF wrap)

Up River
$17.00

Bialy, smoked salmon, Meredith sheep feta, cucumber, pickled onions, capers, onion sprouts, dill

Spring Salad
$15.00

Romaine, baby gem, radish, spring mix, avocado, sprouts, Meredith sheep feta, lemon dressing (gf)

Grilled Cheese
$8.00
Side: 2 Eggs
$5.00
Side: 2 pcs Bacon
$6.00
Side: Turkey Sausage Patties (2)
$6.00
Side: Chimichurri Hash Potatoes
$3.00
Side: 2 pcs Toast
$2.00
Cup of soup
$8.00
Side: 1\\2 Avocado
$5.00
Side: 2 pcs Gluten Free Toast
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.50
Orange Juice
$5.00
Minted Peas & Goat Cheese
$14.00

Pea Tendrils, english peas, pea shoots, edamame, mint, and mint lemon oil

Romesco A La Catalonia
$16.00

Turmeric cauliflower, roasted grapes, braised fennel, fennel fronds.

Chef's Mushroom Medley
$18.00

Cashew Cheese, truffle mushroom puree, rosemary, arugula

Cinnamon Bun
$6.00
Pistachio Morning Bun
$6.00
Pain Au Chocolat
$5.50
Zotter Chocolate- Congradulations chocolate
$8.50
Island Style
$18.00

Balinese corn fritters, poached egg, bell pepper coulis, smashed avo, frisee salad and sautéed spinach (gf)

Folded Egg & Goat Cheese
$13.00

French style omelette with whipped goat cheese and chives. (gf)

Green Goddess Wrap
$16.00

Green Goddess sauce, egg whites, hash, avocado, spinach, with fine herbs in a spinach wrap.

Greek Yogurt Bowl (gf)
$14.00

Organic Greek yogurt, Blackberries, peaches pepita brittle, honey drizzle, mint

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markOnline Ordering
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

1704 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga CA 90290

Directions

