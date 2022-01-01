Go
Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs

6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100,

Popular Items

Jambon Beurre$12.99
Fresh baguette with ham, European butter, and Gruyère Comté cheese from Jura France! (No Side)
Café Vendôme Quiche - WHOLE$49.99
Mushroom Onion, Chicken Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Zucchini, and Veggie.
Chicken French Sandwich$12.99
boiled eggs, tomato, lettuce, and mayo. Delicious and freshly made on demand!
Croissant$4.90
Crunchy, flaky and authentic simply the best croissant in town!
Tartelettes
Chef’s assortment of delicious fruit, almond paste, and French/Swiss chocolate tarts
Almond Croissant$5.99
Crunchy croissant with delicious almond cream filling
Madeleine$3.25
The most traditional northeastern French sponge cake
Chocolate Croissant$4.99
The famous Café Vendôme Croissant filled with excellent Swiss chocolate quality
Éclair$5.70
Choux pastry “pâte à Choux” filled with choice of flavor: chocolate, coffee, caramel, vanilla, or fruits
Bonjour Croissant$13.99
Croissant with gruyère cheese and scrambled eggs
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
