Go
Toast

Cafe Verona

Come in and enjoy!

206 W Lexington

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

206 W Lexington

Independence MO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Pico Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston