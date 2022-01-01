Cafe Verona
Come in and enjoy!
206 W Lexington
Location
206 W Lexington
Independence MO
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
El Pico Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!