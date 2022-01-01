Go
Toast

Cafe Vino

Come in and enjoy!

4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD$10.00
CAESAR SALAD
MARGHERITA$17.00
9" PIZZA with WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, BASIL, SIGNATURE SAUCE
ITALIAN MEATBALLS$12.00
classic italian meatballs in marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese
CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS$12.00
A PALISADES FAVORITE! CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS WITH (OR WITHOUT!) MAPLE BACON DRIZZLED WITH RANCH DRESSING
14 INCH TAKE OUT MAKE YOUR OWN - CHEESE BASE$19.00
9" pizza made with 3 different cheese, signature sauce and housemade dough
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS$12.00
SIX JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS - FRIED AND SMOTHERED IN THE SAUCE OF YOUR CHOOSING: BBQ, BUFFALO, HONEY SIRACHA, AND GARLIC PARMESAN
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
MAKE YOUR OWN PIZZA - CHEESE BASE$15.00
9" pizza made with 3 different cheese, signature sauce and housemade dough
VINO BACON CHEESEBURGER$16.00
HALF POUND BLACK ANGUS BURGER TOPPED WITH SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE AND MAPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, ARUGULA, TOMATO, ONION AND OUR SIGNATURE CAFE VINO SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN. SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE CHIPS.
ROSEMARY FRIES$6.00
FRIES TOSSED LIGHTLY WITH ROSEMARY
See full menu

Location

4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lupo Verde Osteria

No reviews yet

Authentic, rustic, Italian fare featuring a variety of small plates, house-made charcuteries, breads, cheeses and antipasti. Seven house-made pastas, and six entrée selections. Fresh and dried house-made pastas are also available for purchase by the kilo in the market, along with jams, olive oils, pastries, sauces and other imported Italian products.
A boutique wine list with 83 wines are available by the bottle; 70% of the wines incorporate Italian grapes. The restaurant has a selection of signature and classic cocktails, incorporating house-made vermouth and liquors made by aging fruit in oak barrels.
The intimate 95-seat restaurant is located within a 3,200-sqaure-foot, three-story restored building. The lower level features an Alimentari, or boutique Italian market, where customers can purchase house-made items and fine imported Italian products.

Chef Geoff's

No reviews yet

Great Food, Libation & Merriment!

BGR

No reviews yet

At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

Mumu Cafe

No reviews yet

Made with love

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston