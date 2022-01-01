Go
Toast

Cafe West

Cafe West Express is a healthy eating cafe and fresh soup/broth company. We focus on whole foods rooted in the conviction that the nourishment they provide restores health, raises happiness and improves the performance of the body. Our manifesto is to serve healthy food with a happy experience and celebrate life each day.

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

3792 Roswell Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Earth Burger Pattie$8.95
Chicken Caesar WRAP$11.95
OatBerry 4 PACK$9.95
Earth Burger$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3792 Roswell Rd

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arden's Garden

No reviews yet

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Brack's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Brack’s Kitchen improves your life and your thoughts with healthy food that delivers bold tastes. We give you new outlooks with the best healthy food in Atlanta to help brighten your day.

KarmaFarm

No reviews yet

Thanks for Supporting A Local Family Business!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston