Cafe West
Cafe West Express is a healthy eating cafe and fresh soup/broth company. We focus on whole foods rooted in the conviction that the nourishment they provide restores health, raises happiness and improves the performance of the body. Our manifesto is to serve healthy food with a happy experience and celebrate life each day.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
3792 Roswell Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3792 Roswell Rd
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Arden's Garden
Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Brack's Kitchen
Brack’s Kitchen improves your life and your thoughts with healthy food that delivers bold tastes. We give you new outlooks with the best healthy food in Atlanta to help brighten your day.
KarmaFarm
Thanks for Supporting A Local Family Business!