Go
Main picView gallery

Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC

Open today 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A

Lumberton, NC 28358

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

3101 Fayetteville Rd., Suite A, Lumberton NC 28358

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

AJ's Kitchen - 1808 N Pine Street
orange starNo Reviews
1809 N Pine Street Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave
orange star4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Island Special Vibez Caribbean Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2739 W.5TH ST Suite A Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
Zeno's Italian Grill
orange star4.0 • 217
938 E 3rd Street Pembroke, NC 28372
View restaurantnext
Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC - 209 Vance St
orange starNo Reviews
209 Vance St Pembroke, NC 28372
View restaurantnext
The Wing Company - Pembroke
orange starNo Reviews
707 W 3rd Street Pembroke, NC 28372
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lumberton

The Wing Company Lumberton
orange star4.5 • 1,158
4880 Kahn Dr Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext
ZENOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1925 N Roberts Ave
orange star4.3 • 686
1925 N Roberts Ave Lumberton, NC 28358
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lumberton

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Southern Pines

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Miyabi Jr. Express - Lumberton, NC

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston